Man accused of entering woman's car, threatening her with knife in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly held a large knife to a woman’s throat and ordered her to drive while choking her and threatening her life.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schrolf Barnes, who has no known address, with domestic violence-related aggravated battery and domestic violence related kidnapping, as well as robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief, according to an OCSO news release.

The victim told investigators Barnes entered her car while she was driving on Tanager Road near Fort Walton Beach. According to his arrest report, the victim said he entered her car, held a large knife to her throat and ordered her to drive.

He then began chocking her and “terrorizing her with the knife held to her throat,” the report said. The woman told investigators she was forced to drive a short distance before she was able to locate a safe place to pull into and honk her horn for help.

Barnes reportedly tried to grab her purse before fleeing. The woman had injuries around her neck consistent with her statement, according to the OCSO.

Deputies later found Barnes at a car wash on Eglin Parkway and took him into custody. He denied seeing the victim or being involved in any type of disturbance.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Man charged for allegedly threatening, choking woman in FWB