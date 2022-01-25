Man accused of entering woman's car, threatening her with knife in Fort Walton Beach

Northwest Florida Daily News/USA TODAY NETWORK
·1 min read

FORT WALTON BEACH — A 50-year-old man was arrested Monday after he allegedly held a large knife to a woman’s throat and ordered her to drive while choking her and threatening her life.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has charged Schrolf Barnes, who has no known address, with domestic violence-related aggravated battery and domestic violence related kidnapping, as well as robbery by sudden snatching and criminal mischief, according to an OCSO news release.

In other news: Crestview man facing multiple felonies for alleged physical and sexual domestic violence

Domestic violence rose last year: Northwest Florida domestic violence victims seeking help in aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic

The victim told investigators Barnes entered her car while she was driving on Tanager Road near Fort Walton Beach. According to his arrest report, the victim said he entered her car, held a large knife to her throat and ordered her to drive.

He then began chocking her and “terrorizing her with the knife held to her throat,” the report said. The woman told investigators she was forced to drive a short distance before she was able to locate a safe place to pull into and honk her horn for help.

Barnes reportedly tried to grab her purse before fleeing. The woman had injuries around her neck consistent with her statement, according to the OCSO.

Deputies later found Barnes at a car wash on Eglin Parkway and took him into custody. He denied seeing the victim or being involved in any type of disturbance.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Man charged for allegedly threatening, choking woman in FWB

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Second suspect in Irene Luevano murder leads police to her remains

    Phoenix police arrested 24-year-old Diego Hernan Rodriguez Teran in connection with the murder of the missing Phoenix woman.

  • Man who shot 2 NYPD officers, killing 1, has died

    The man who shot two New York City police officers in a Harlem apartment, killing one of them and putting another in critical condition, died Monday of injuries sustained when a third officer shot him, Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference on his plans to combat gun violence. Lashawn J. McNeil, 47, had swung open a bedroom door and opened fire at the officers Friday as they responded to a 911 call for a domestic dispute, authorities said. A law enforcement official told The Associated Press that McNeil died Monday afternoon at Harlem Hospital, where he'd been in critical condition since the shooting.

  • 3-foot-long creature with scales found during drug bust at Texas home, cops say

    The creature was found after a Crime Stoppers tip.

  • California Authorities Positively Identify Remains Of Missing Woman Who Vanished In 1977

    More than 44 years after a 27-year-old woman mysteriously vanished in California, authorities have positively identified her “partial skeletal remains.” The remains, including a skull, were discovered in 1986—nine years after she vanished—by a survey crew along an embankment of the Ortega Highway in Lake Elsinore, but at the time authorities were unable to positively identify the victim, who had been shot in the head, according to a statement from the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

  • When it comes to dumb outdoor crooks, this poacher may take the crown

    This deer poacher may be the king of all dummies.

  • Merrill Lynch wealth adviser arrested, fired after calling teen smoothie shop worker an ‘immigrant loser’ and throwing a drink at her

    ‘Our company does not tolerate behavior of this kind,’ Merrill representative says of James Iannazzo, who worked as an adviser there for 26 years.

  • Black officer alleges racial profiling after being wrongfully accused of shoplifting at Walmart

    A Black corrections officer is suing Walmart after he says he was racially profiled at one of its stores in Georgia. David Conners, a Clayton County corrections officer, was stopped and handcuffed by a Fayetteville police officer while he was shopping for home decor. Employees believed Conners was someone with the last name Wright who had repeatedly stolen electronics from the store, according to ABC News. "He's just in the store, minding his...

  • Shawn Laval Smith Officially Charged In Murder Of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer

    The man suspected of stabbing a woman to death at an upscale Los Angeles furniture store earlier this month has officially been charged in her murder. Shawn Laval Smith, 31, was identified as a suspect in the Jan. 13 murder of UCLA student Brianna Kupfer just days after a customer found the 24-year-old Pacific Palisades woman in a pool of blood at Croft House, where she worked. LAPD officials stated, prior to identifying Smith, that was their belief that the afternoon stabbing was a random attac

  • North Carolina man given record prison sentence for livestreaming sex abuse of Filipino children

    A man from North Carolina, Jake Ross, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for paying a mother in the Philippines to sexually abuse her children over livestream. The 47-year-old man from McDowell County received the longest sentence ever given in a child pornography case by the federal courts in the Asheville division of the Western District of North Carolina, reported the Charlotte Observer. The Chief U.S. District Judge Martin Reidinger also added a lifetime of court supervision if Ross were to outlive his sentence.

  • Police say they have identified persons of interest in the murders of a Utah couple, whose family believe they may have crossed paths with Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie

    Officials have ruled out a connection between the murders of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner and the Petito/Laundrie case.

  • Man arrested for shoving elderly Asian woman in unprovoked Oakland Chinatown attack

    A man has been arrested in connection with an unprovoked attack on an elderly Asian woman in Oakland’s Chinatown earlier this month. The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera, occurred as the woman was walking westbound on 9th Street toward Franklin Street on Jan. 10. The 66-year-old victim, identified by KGO as Ms. Tse, was heading home after running errands and helping a friend at a nursing home when someone shoved her to the ground.

  • Dutch tourist arrested for making Nazi salute at Auschwitz death camp while posing for photo

    Polish police said a 29-year-old woman made the Nazi salute in front of the "Gate of Death." She said she did it as a "stupid joke."

  • TBI: Robertson Co. deputy found shot, dead inside burning home; man arrested

    A man has been arrested after Robertson County Deputy Savanna Puckett was found shot and dead inside her burning home Sunday, officials said.

  • Another delay for ex-deep-sea treasure hunter stuck in jail

    The long-running case of a former deep-sea treasure hunter marking his sixth year in jail for refusing to disclose the whereabouts of missing gold coins has hit yet another roadblock. Research scientist Tommy Thompson has been held in contempt of court since Dec. 15, 2015, for that refusal. A hearing held Monday in hopes of helping draw the case to a conclusion ended with a federal judge giving Thompson two months to find a new attorney ahead of yet another hearing.

  • My brother escaped Dennis Nilsen but he still destroyed his life

    It was in the spring of 1982 that 21-year-old Carl Stottor met the man who would destroy his life. Stottor had travelled to London from Blackpool a few months earlier, trying to forge a career as a drag artist. Like many young gay men of that era, he gravitated to the capital as a place of acceptance. Once there, he drank and partied amid the bright lights of Soho’s gay pubs and bars.

  • The FBI indicted 23 people accused of earning $1 million in more than a dozen pre-planned car accidents

    The defendants are accused of planning the collisions and orchestrating them mostly on secluded roads. They face up to 55 years in prison.

  • Harmony Montgomery disappearance narrowed to 13-day window

    Adam and Kayla Montgomery, together with two children of their own and Adam's daughter, Harmony Montgomery, age 5 at the time, were evicted from a Manchester home on Nov. 27, 2019, the office said in a news release. “Multiple individuals have reported seeing Harmony with Adam and Kayla in the following days; however, by approximately December 6–10, 2019, Adam and Kayla apparently had only their two common children, and Harmony was no longer with them," the office said. “This information leads police to believe that it was sometime during this window of approximately November 28–December 10, 2019, that Harmony Montgomery disappeared," it said.

  • Woman Discovered Her Husband Was Leading a Double Life for 14 Years

    At just 17, Sara Schulting-Kranz was raped and got pregnant. She went to the police who said there was insignificant evidence to convict her rapist. She decided to keep the baby and went on to meet and marry her husband. They had two more boys together, then one day her husband walked through the door and told her that he had been leading a double life for 14 years. Hear her incredible story of resilience. Check out Sara's book "Walk Through This: Harness The Healing Power Of Nature And Travel The Road Of Forgiveness." Woman Shares Her Path of Trauma to Triumph after a Lifetime of Betrayal

  • Lawsuit: Video shows Lake Worth police officer strike unarmed man with SUV during chase

    Dustin Bates suffered three fractured ribs, a broken right leg and a fractured spine when a Lake Worth officer hit him with an SUV in November 2020, according to a federal lawsuit.

  • Cleo Smith: Man pleads guilty to kidnapping Australian girl

    The four-year-old girl was taken from a campsite and held in a locked house for 18 days.