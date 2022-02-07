Man accused of escaping federal custody, shooting Indianapolis DJ, takes manslaughter plea

A murder charge against a 31-year-old man accused of escaping federal custody before killing a local DJ in a 2019 shootout on Indianapolis' northeast side was dropped Monday as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.

Dallas Jones pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon more than two and a half years after prosecutors say he shot and killed 39-year-old Albert Germany Jr. during a gunfight near East 29th Street and North Keystone Avenue on June 12, 2019.

Investigators at the time said the crime scene encompassed "almost the entire city block." Two women were also wounded during the shootout — one shot as she sat in her car and the other hit by a bullet that flew through her home — and bullets hit another nearby house, shattering a glass front door and piercing an internal wall.

Related: He escaped federal custody and then killed an Indianapolis DJ, police say

Prosecutors charged Jones with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm days after the shooting. On Monday, Jones pleaded down to the voluntary manslaughter charge, a level 2 felony. Court entries in the case indicate the manslaughter plea acknowledges Jones "acted under 'sudden heat'" — a mitigating factor that Indiana code says "reduces what otherwise would be murder."

IndyStar's attempts to reach Jones' court-appointed attorney were unsuccessful early Monday afternoon.

Escape from custody and the shooting

Two months before the shooting, Jones had been in federal custody serving a four-year sentence followed by three years of probation after a firearms conviction from November 2015.

Near the end of Jones' sentence, in July 2018, he moved from a federal prison to a residential re-entry facility in Indianapolis. On April 12, 2019, Jones told the facility's staff that he had blood in his urine, according to federal court records, and an ambulance took him to Eskenazi Hospital around 11 p.m.

Story continues

About three hours later, the staff realized that Jones' GPS monitoring unit had been removed. Eskenazi Hospital staff said they did not know where he was.

It is unclear from court records how Jones escaped federal authorities, but he was federally charged with escape after incident.

Jones became a suspect in the shooting after investigators received anonymous tips linking him to the fight, according to an affidavit filed in the case.

A surveillance camera at the scene, investigators said, "caught the entire incident along with other events of the day," including a scuffle that would precede the shooting by an hour.

In that video, investigators said, a man riding a dirt bike can be seen interacting with another man, later identified by police as Jones.

A couple of minutes later, Jones pulled out a gun and set it on a nearby vehicle's trunk. He removed his necklace and tied his dreadlocks back into a ponytail, and the two fought momentarily until the first man rode away on his dirt bike.

After about an hour, a group of people, including Jones, were seen standing in the area when a Chevrolet Tahoe pulled up. Police said Germany left the Tahoe, and Jones and Germany walked toward each other, meeting outside a parked Dodge Charger.

A man tried to separate them from fighting, and Germany drew a handgun from his waistband, according to court records, and pointed it at Jones. Jones also drew a gun, and they started shooting at each other.

Germany ran across the street into a yard, police said, and stopped firing as Jones removed a semi-automatic rifle from a Jeep Liberty parked nearby. He chased down Germany, shooting several times until Germany collapsed to the ground, where police would find him dead.

Two days after the shooting, police found the Jeep Liberty at an east-side home with Jones and two other men inside.

Jones in an interview with detectives admitted to having the gun fight with Germany, according to an affidavit, but said he didn't know the man's name.

The fight stemmed, Jones told police, from a sexual relationship between Jones and the girlfriend of another man — the same man who fought momentarily with Jones before riding away on a dirt bike.

When Germany pulled up an hour later, according to Jones' statement, he asked who had been fighting with the man on the dirt bike. Jones identified himself, records show, and the fight and shootout began.

Jones is being held in Marion County's jail, records show. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 23.

Contact Lawrence Andrea at 317-775-4313 or landrea@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @lawrencegandrea.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indianapolis crime: Manslaughter plea for man accused in 2019 shootout