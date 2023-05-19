Man accused of escaping police custody in Louisville still on the run. What we know

Law enforcement officials in the region are searching for a man who escaped police custody Thursday in Louisville, more than 24 hours after the incident.

Norman K. Wolfe, 31, was being transported to a court date in Trimble County when he escaped, Louisville Metro Police said. He has not been found as of Friday morning, with a department official noting he's now also accused of taking part in a kidnapping as part of his escape efforts.

Here's what we know about the suspect and where the situation stands.

What happened?

LMPD has released several statements detailing how Wolfe got loose.

Thursday morning, he was being transported from Louisville Metro Corrections to Trimble County for a court date. During the trip, he kicked out the back window of the SUV he was in and escaped near the Interstate 71 and Interstate 265 ramps in Louisville. A search began immediately, with nearby schools briefly suspending outdoor activities.

LMPD say that Wolfe took part in a kidnapping in the 8500 block of Brownsboro Road, where he is accused of forcing two people to drive him to an area near River Road and Edith Avenue. The two kidnapping victims were unharmed and Wolfe has not been seen since.

That update was sent to media outlets at about 4 p.m. Thursday. In a subsequent update just before 10 p.m., LMPD said Wolfe was still on the run.

Who is Norman Wolfe?

Wolfe faces charges in Trimble County from 2021 that include burglary, wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He is accused in that case of stealing from a local business and firing a handgun at someone who chased him.

Prior to the transport, he was in custody in Louisville after being accused in April of taking part in a burglary attempt at a Smoketown residence, another incident in which he allegedly fled from police.

He has multiple previous convictions including a felony conviction in Clark County, Indiana.

Wolfe will face additional charges related to Thursday's escape and alleged kidnapping when he is taken back into custody, police said.

In his most recent arrest citation, Wolfe was listed at 6-foot-1 in height, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had a short beard in his most recent mugshot released by LMPD.

What to do if you see the suspect

LMPD is actively searching for Wolfe. Call 911 if you believe you've seen him.

If you have information about his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the department's anonymous crime tip hotline online or at 502-574-5673.

