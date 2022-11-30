Man accused of evading cops

Nov. 29—Dash and street cameras gave Odessa police officers the probable cause they needed to arrest an Odessa man with a history of evading arrest on an evading arrest charge Monday.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, an officer was traveling east in the 400 block of East 8th Street on the evening of Nov. 12 when he saw a Dodge Ram 1500 almost rear-end another car while traveling at an "extremely" high rate of speed.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, but he sped up and went through the red light at 7th Street and Grant, the report stated. Due to OPD policies regarding pursuits, the officer did not pursue the truck.

Several hours later, officers found a truck matching the description of the Dodge Ram parked facing traffic on the south curb line just east of Place on 6th Street and identified Alfredo Acosta, 33, as the driver, the report stated.

After showing Acosta dash cam video of him blowing the red light at 7th Street and Grant and after telling him other street cameras caught him driving the truck, Acosta admitted he took off from the officer because he was afraid of going back to prison, the report stated.

According to the report, Acosta has been convicted in Midland and Ector counties on evading charges in the past. A warrant was issued for his arrest and he was booked into the Ector County jail Monday on suspicion of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and with previous convictions. It's a third-degree felony punishable by two to 10 years in prison.

No bond had been set as of Tuesday morning.