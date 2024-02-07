Man accused of evading police in stolen patrol vehicle, abducting Tech student indicted

A Lubbock County grand jury this week indicted a 57-year-old man who reportedly told investigators that he stole a Lubbock police vehicle for fame and abducted a Texas Tech student to use her as a human shield against officers if they tried to shoot him.

Keith Kalka is charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 10 years in prison.

LPD releases more details surrounding Tuesday's stolen vehicle, college student abduction

He was also initially booked on charges of unlawful restraint, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and falsely identifying as a police officer. Jail records show those charges were rejected.

His charge stems from a Jan. 16 arrest in the 2500 block of 6th Street after leading Lubbock police on a vehicle chase in a stolen patrol vehicle.

The case began after a Lubbock police officer responded about 8:40 a.m.to Food King at 2706 26th St. for a disturbance call.

The responding officer didn't immediately find the subject of the call when he arrived and began searching the area. An employee later alerted the officer that the subject, later identified as Kalka, was inside the store trying to steal items.

According to a police report, Kalka reportedly admitted to the police that he told the responding officer that he wanted to go to jail while in the Food King.

Kalka then exited the store and stood beside the officer's marked patrol vehicle, where he said he had "decided he wanted to become famous and steal a police vehicle."

According to the report, the responding officer came out of the Food King, noticed Kalka in his vehicle's driver seat and yelled at Kalka to not steal the vehicle.

Kalka reportedly ignored the officer and drove the vehicle away, listening to radio traffic on the vehicle's in-car radio to avoid police in the area.

Kalka reportedly drove toward the Texas Tech University campus. Kalka reportedly admitted to investigators that when he reached the Jones AT&T Stadium he impersonated a police officer and arrested a Texas Tech student in the parking lot.

According to the report, the student told investigators she was confused and got in the patrol vehicle's front passenger seat.

Meanwhile, Kalka reportedly said he held the student to use her as a "hostage in case responding officers tried to shoot him."

Kalka then drove the vehicle to the 7-Eleven across from the stadium and asked the student if she wanted coffee. The student said she did not and just wanted to go to class.

Kalka left 7-Eleven, driving the wrong way southbound on University Avenue and turning west onto 6th St.

Meanwhile, a Lubbock police officer spotted the stolen vehicle and began chasing it to the south end zone construction site of the Jones AT&T Stadium.

Blocked by the construction, Kalka stopped, exited the stolen unit and surrendered to police, who arrested him.

The officer spoke with the student and verified that Kalka never threatened to harm her nor did he touch her.

Kalka was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center where he remains.

His bond is set at $7,500.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man accused of evading police in stolen patrol vehicle indicted