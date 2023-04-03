Man accused of exposing himself to Bunnell woman, touching her hair, police say

Police in Bunnell said they have arrested a man accused of exposing himself to a woman while she was at work.

Officers say 73-year-old Donald Argraves was meeting with the victim and another woman at her office last Monday.

Investigators said he exposed himself, and then touched the victim’s hair and told her it smelled pretty.

Police said Argraves denied any wrongdoing.

Investigators said Argraves was found guilty on a charge of lewdness after a 2002 arrest in New Jersey.

He was arrested on other charges there in 2020, but they were later dismissed.

