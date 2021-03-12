Man accused of exposing himself to child at Smyrna park

Mar. 12—A man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police say he exposed himself to a child at Smyrna's Tolleson Park.

According to an arrest warrant filed by the Cobb Sheriff's office, Raymond Shane Denmon exposed himself to a 9-year-old girl inside the women's restroom at the park on Saturday, March 6. Denmon, who police say is homeless, was arrested by Smyrna police before being transferred to the Cobb jail, where he is being held without bond.

This is not the first time Denmon has been accused of committing such acts in public. In June 2019, Denmon was charged with exposing his backside outside of a Marietta dance studio. And in 2016, he was arrested for exposing himself in the bathroom of a Starbucks on Whitlock Avenue.

Denmon faces charges of misdemeanor public indecency, and enticing a child for indecent purposes, a felony.