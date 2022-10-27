Man accused of exposing himself in Cobb County Walmart arrested for the third time

A man is accused of exposing himself in front of a woman in a Walmart parking lot along Chastain Meadows Parkway in Cobb County.

Police arrested Rickey Barrett and charged him with public indecency over the weekend.

This is the third time police arrested Barrett for public indecency. In November of 2021, Barrett was spotted exposing himself at the same Walmart.

According to the warrant, a woman saw Barrett touching himself as she was about to pump gas.

In 2020, Barrett was charged with two counts of public indecency. A woman told police she saw Barrett touching himself inside the same Walmart where he was seen two other times.

Barrett was charged with sexual battery in 2016. According to the warrant, the victim told police Barrett inappropriately touched her, even after she told him to stop. The incident occurred along Cobb Parkway and EMC Parkway.

Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell spoke with customers about what they want to happen.

“I have a 16-year-old daughter so yes, it is very alarming. We are teaching her about safety and security now that’s she (is) starting to drive by herself, but yes,” said Walmart customer Chesterlyn Mays.

“(The) first time could be, somebody’s off their medication and having some kind of a mental break. You never know for the first, maybe even the second time, but definitely when the third time comes around, that’s enough is enough,” said customer Whitney Merkel.

