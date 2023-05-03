Man accused of exposing himself at Kidsports Complex

May 2—Authorities in Kalispell are calling on the public for help in tracking down a man accused of exposing himself at the Kidsports Complex over the weekend.

Kalispell Police officers responded to the youth athletic fields on Parkway Drive about 6:30 p.m., April 29 for a report of a man revealing his genitals in public near the lower baseball diamonds, officials said in a press release. Confronted, the man allegedly fled to the softball fields, grabbed a bicycle and left headed toward Hutton Ranch.

Witnesses recalled seeing the man hanging out around the ballfields much of the day, officials said.

He is described as white, in his late 20s or mid-30s, and having blonde-colored hair. He wore a plaid shirt and black pants at the time, according to authorities.

Officials asked anyone who saw the man on April 29 or has information regarding his identity to contact Kalispell Police Capt. Ryan Bartholomew at (406) 758-7793.