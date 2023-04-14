Man accused of exposing himself, performing lewd acts in Melbourne beaches

[Source]

Victoria police are looking for a man who allegedly exposed himself and performed lewd acts in front of multiple people at Melbourne, Australia, beaches.

The incident, which involved at least two victims, occurred along Elwood foreshore and Brighton Beach between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. last Monday, April 3.

Police said the man removed all his clothes and exposed himself along the beaches, which happen to be popular tourist spots.

After stripping naked, the man allegedly performed a lewd act in front of two female victims.

More from NextShark: Tilda Swinton Says ‘Questionable Decision’ to Email Margaret Cho Over ‘Doctor Strange’ Whitewashing Was ‘Naive, Confusing’

Investigators today released CCTV footage and a computer-generated image of a man who “may be able to assist with their enquiries,” according to police.

The man is perceived to be Asian, about 170 centimeters (approximately 5 feet 7 inches) tall and aged between 20 and 30.

More from NextShark: NYPD releases details of suspect who assaulted 7 Asian women within a 2-hour time span

He was last seen wearing gray track pants and runners carrying a black backpack and gray towel.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or submit a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

More from NextShark: San Gabriel Man Reported Missing Since January 2

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Denver Woman Shot Multiple Times in Her Car on Her Way to Work