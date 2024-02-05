Man accused of exposing himself to woman in Tewksbury parking lot sought by police

Authorities are searching for a suspect they say flashed a woman before driving off in a white pickup truck on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of lewd activity in a business parking lot on Main Street on January 25 learned that a suspect had exposed himself to a woman and made a lewd comment, according to Tewksbury Police.

The suspect drove away in what’s described as a white, 4-door Ford pickup truck with a yellow V-plow and a gray sander in the bed of the truck.

Police attempted to locate the truck but were unsuccessful.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Tewksbury Police at 978-851-7373.

