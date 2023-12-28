Man accused of exposing himself to women on Jeffco trails appears in court
A Colorado man who is accused of exposing himself to women on local Jefferson County trails appears in court on Thursday.
The Colorado Republican Party officially asks the United States Supreme Court to weigh in on whether Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution prevents former President Donald Trump from once again holding elected office.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Will the Browns get another sprinkling of that old Joe Flacco magic?
Chase is adding "fire to the fuel" ahead of the rematch of the last two AFC championship games.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Milroe's two wins away from a national championship and letting his past doubters know it.
Earlier this month, at the Slush tech conference in Helsinki, this editor had the opportunity to sit down with Sanna Marin, the popular former prime minister of Finland who became known internationally for socializing with friends, but whose accomplishments in office are far more significant, including successfully pushing Finland to join NATO to better protect the country from its neighbor Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. Marin, who opted out of Finnish politics in September, works today at the Tony Blair Institute as a strategic counselor; she is also working on a startup with one of her longtime political advisors.
Ladies everywhere are proclaiming this to be the best-fitting denim around.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
Goodbye, Stay-Puft 'Marshmallow Man' ... Hello, 'Thin Puff'! 19,000+ shoppers rave about this winter layering piece.
The Vikings' quarterback shuffle continues.
Financial Intelligence Unit, an Indian government agency which scrutinizes financial transactions, said Thursday nine global crypto exchanges -- including Binance, Kraken, Kucoin and Mexc -- are operating "illegally" in the country without complying with the local anti-money laundering act and asked the IT Ministry to block their websites. FIU said it has issued show cause notices to all nine firms. Global crypto exchanges are required to comply with India's anti-money laundering rules and cannot evade the guidelines just because they don't have physical presence in the country, the government agency said.
Fans are treating Gypsy Rose Blanchard with an enthusiasm usually reserved for pop stars.
Robert Rothman is seeking at least $75 million in compensatory damages.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The biggest news stories this morning: The Apple Watch import ban is paused — for now, Swedish Researchers develop ‘electronic soil’, The Right to Repair movement won its biggest victories in 2023.
We can all talk about how much Wilson is getting paid, but the truth is Wilson likely wouldn’t be starting in Denver next season even if he was making half of his scheduled paycheck.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Apple's warnings in late October that Indian journalists and opposition figures may have been targeted by state-sponsored attacks prompted a forceful counterattack from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Officials publicly doubted Apple's findings and announced a probe into device security. India has never confirmed nor denied using the Pegasus tool, but nonprofit advocacy group Amnesty International reported Thursday that it found NSO Group's invasive spyware on the iPhones of prominent journalists in India, lending more credibility to Apple's early warnings.
Rubbernecking a car wreck is a primal instinct, and right now the Detroit Pistons are a 15-car pile up.