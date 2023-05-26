Man accused of exposing himself to young girls in Kalispell

May 25—A 34-year-old is being held in the Flathead County Detention Center after allegedly flashing his genitals at two underage girls playing outside of a Kalispell home on Tuesday.

John Thomas Cohenour faces a single felony count of indecent exposure in Flathead County District Court following his May 23 arrest. Owing to the age of the girls, Cohenour could spend between four and 100 years in Montana State Prison, if convicted.

Kalispell Police officers crossed paths with Cohenour after responding to an Appleway Drive home about 7:54 p.m. following reports of a man exposing himself to children, according to court documents. Two girls, aged 12 and 13, told officers that a man passing by stopped and pulled down his pants, exposing his genitals, court documents said.

Officers found Cohenour, who matched descriptions of the suspect provided to authorities, in the area, court documents said. Questioned as to his business in the neighborhood, Cohenour allegedly told officers he was "looking for skirts."

He also admitted to pulling his genitals out of his pants in front of several girls after officers read him his rights, court documents said.

His arraignment in district court is not yet scheduled.

Along with a prison stint, felony indecent exposure carries a maximum fine of $50,000.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.