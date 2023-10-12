Man accused of exposing himself at youth fields sent to prison

Oct. 11—The man arrested for allegedly exposing himself at youth athletic fields in Kalispell last spring is now serving a stint inside Montana State Prison.

David Scott Whitford, 26, saw his suspended 10-year prison sentence revoked in Flathead County District Court on Aug. 3. He admitted to violations of the terms of his suspended sentence before Judge Robert Allison that same day.

Whitford, who was serving the decade-long sentence for a 2020 criminal endangerment conviction, came back to the attention of authorities after the Kalispell Police Department began investigating reports of a man who exposed himself at the Kidsport Complex on April 29. The suspect allegedly fled the fields on a bicycle.

On May 4, police officials announced they had the culprit in custody and identified him as Whitford. His probation and parole officer filed a violation report soon after, prompting the petition to revoke his suspended sentence.

"The conduct of Mr. Whitford has continued to place the youth of this community at risk and it is my opinion the only appropriate placement for him is the prison," the violation report reads.

Whitford initially denied the allegations at a June appearance in district court.

Allison on Aug. 3 handed down a 10-year sentence to Montana State Prison with five years suspended. Whitford will remain ineligible for parole until he completes the Montana Integrated Correctional Program Model.

Allison also gave Whitford credit for 92 days of time served.

