Man accused of exposing himself at youth athletic complex held on parole violation

May 9—A man sought by Kalispell authorities for allegedly exposing himself at the Kidsports Complex in late April is back behind bars.

Officials with the Kalispell Police Department announced the arrest of David Scott Whitford, 26, of Kalispell on May 4. They turned to the public for help in tracking him down last week after he allegedly exposed his genitals at the youth athletic fields near U.S. 93 about 6:30 p.m., April 29 before fleeing on a bicycle.

Witnesses told investigators that the man, later identified as Whitford, had hung around the ballfields much of that day, according to officials.

Authorities did not release the circumstances of Whitford's capture. He is being held in the county jail with bail set at $50,000.

No charges have been filed against Whitford in Flathead County District Court in the days since his arrest. He is listed as being held on a probation violation, according to jailhouse records.

A search of court records shows that Whitford was convicted of felony criminal endangerment in Flathead County in 2020. Although initially brought up on one count of sexual intercourse without consent, prosecutors amended the charge as part of a plea agreement.

Whitford ultimately received a deferred three-year sentence for the felony.

In June 2021, prosecutors sought to revoke that sentence after Whitford again became the focus of a rape investigation, this time by authorities in Missoula, according to court records. His probation and parole officers noted in a violation report filed in district court that Whitford admitted to detectives with the Kalispell Police Department to having sex with a 16-year-old.

Whitford later acknowledged violating the conditions of his sentence in district court in 2022. In April of that year he earned a suspended 10-year sentence in the Montana State Prison with credit for 63 days of time served and 15 months of street time, according to court records.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.