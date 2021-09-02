Man accused of fake bomb threat at Trump Hotel allegedly wanted to send message to the former president

A Michigan man accused of creating a fake bomb threat at the Las Vegas Trump International Hotel said he did it to send former President Donald Trump a clear message, authorities reported.

D'Andre Maurice Lundy, 44, told authorities he wanted to let the former president know he ruined his life, according to the police report.

Lundy was arrested Tuesday after allegedly leaving a suitcase and duffel bag at the hotel service desk, which bomb technicians later determined contained no hazardous materials.

He then reportedly called in two bomb threats, prompting evacuations in the lobby and restaurant of the hotel.

The Michigan man said he placed a rock, a Bible, a $1 bill, and handwritten "scriptures" in the suitcase, according to the police report.

Lundy "believed Trump had messed up his life for the last three years," the arrest report stated.

He stood before a Las Vegas judge Wednesday on six felony charges, including one that was terror-related.

Lundy's bail was set at $60,000, and prosecutors were given until Sept. 7 to file a criminal complaint.

The man from Farmingville, Michigan, said he traveled to Las Vegas because he thought a bomb threat would alarm people.

Lundy asked if he could get his items back because if no one was hurt, he thought, there was no crime, police said.

