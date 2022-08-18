Man accused of falsely blaming boy for fatal East Hartford shooting

Aug. 18—A Windsor man is facing accusations that he falsely implicated a 15-year-old Hartford boy in a fatal shooting that took place during a marijuana deal in East Hartford in January and joined with others to pressure the boy into confessing falsely to the shooting.

BLAME SHIFTING

DEFENDANT: Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19, of 1601 Poquonock Ave. in Windsor.

CHARGES: First-degree hindering prosecution, making a false statement, tampering with physical evidence, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.

STATUS: Free on $100,000 bond, due back Sept. 12 in Hartford Superior Court.

Brainsley M. Beckford Jr., 19, of 1601 Poquonock Ave. is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution, making a false statement, tampering with physical evidence, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, Hartford Superior Court records show. He is free on $100,000 bond.

The charges stem from the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old East Hartford boy whose body was found in a driveway on Westbrook Street on Jan. 9. The victim has never been publicly identified.

Using surveillance video, police promptly obtained the license plate number of a car that fled the scene at high speed. They also learned from the victim's girlfriend that he may have been trying to rob a dealer of marijuana, according to an affidavit by East Hartford police Detective Frank Napolitano.

Early the next morning, Beckford called Napolitano to ask for help, admitting he was involved in the incident and saying he wanted to provide information, the detective reported. Beckford and another young man who was brought to the East Hartford police station with him gave similar statements, saying they had been in the car during the shooting and identifying the shooter as the 15-year-old who was with them, according to Napolitano.

Later that same day, the 15-year-old gave police a statement confessing to the shooting and was charged with manslaughter and gun crimes, the detective continued.

Story continues

Nevertheless, police were skeptical. The victim was believed to have been at the car's front passenger window when he was shot. A man was sitting in the front passenger seat, and the 15-year-old was sitting behind the driver, Beckford.

The three who gave statements "were questioned extensively on the logistics and improbabilities of someone in the rear driver's side passenger seat shooting someone standing at the front passenger-side window, while someone else was sitting in the front passenger seat," the detective wrote.

A few days later, the detective continued, the witness who had come in with Beckford gave a second statement admitted that his first statement had been false. The witness now said the front-seat passenger had been the shooter and that he and another man had told everyone to blame the 15-year-old "because they did not believe the juvenile would get in much trouble because of his age," the detective reported.

A couple of months later, the detective reported, he interviewed the incarcerated 15-year-old with his lawyer present, and he too said he wasn't the shooter, explaining that he had been pressured to take the blame by the other three men who were in the car with him. He agreed that the front-seat passenger had been the shooter.

Beckford declined, through his lawyer, to give police a second statement, according to the detective.

Napolitano reported in the May 4 affidavit that numerous attempts to locate the man identified as the shooter had been unsuccessful, and there is no indication that he has been arrested since then.

Asked this week whether the manslaughter case against the 15-year-old had been dropped in light of the new information, East Hartford police Lt. Michael DeMaine said by email that it hadn't, adding that no new charges, such as false statement or hindering prosecution, had been filed against the boy.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.