Man accused of fatal 2022 crash north of Boulder pleads not guilty, set for trial

Aug. 18—A Longmont man accused of causing a fatal head-on crash just north of Boulder in 2022 pleaded not guilty today and was set for trial in March.

David Blattner, 52, is charged with vehicular homicide — reckless, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of a divided highway, driving with a restrained license and driving without a seat belt in connection with the crash that killed Erik Shepard, 27.

Blattner is set to next appear in court on Feb. 5 for a motions hearing before a five-day trial on March 11. Blattner is currently in custody on a total bond of $125,000, according to online court records.

According to an affidavit, on Jan. 20, 2022, Blattner was driving an Audi A4 west on U.S. 36 just north of Boulder at the 32 mile-marker when he crossed the center line and struck Shepard's Honda head on.

Emergency workers and witnesses who stopped at the crash told police Blattner appeared to be intoxicated, and investigators found seven empty alcohol shooters in his car.

According to the affidavit, Blattner told investigators he was reaching down for a lighter and did not see the other vehicle.

Blatter said he had done methamphetamine a few days before the crash, and that it sometimes impacts his driving ability. He could not remember if he had been drinking.

According to the affidavit, a toxicology report found trace levels of methamphetamine and THC in his system, but no alcohol.