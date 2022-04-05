Man accused in fatal Alexandria fire sent to mental facility

A man accused of setting a fire that led to the death of one person is not capable of proceeding to trial on second-degree murder and other charges.

Trevor David Brown, 30, was ordered on Monday to be sent to the East Louisiana State Hospital in East Feliciana Parish after a contradictory hearing before 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett.

Brown was arrested after a Nov. 2, 2020, fire on Thornton Court in Alexandria killed a man, identified in court records as Johnnie Brown.

Trevor Brown was indicted in April 2021 on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and simple arson greater than $500. But, in October 2021, his defense attorney filed a motion to change Brown's plea to not guilty by reason of insanity.

After two doctors disagreed on Brown's condition, a third doctor was brought in to evaluate him. According to court records, Doggett ruled that Brown is a danger to himself and others and ordered his commitment to the facility.

He will remain there "until further orders of this court," reads the record.

