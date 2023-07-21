Man accused of fatal Fresno shooting turns himself in, police say. It followed a fight

A man Fresno detectives have accused of a deadly shooting turned himself in, police said Friday.

Kelon White, 28, walked into the Fresno County Jail and surrendered to authorities Thursday, which was three days after police announced he was sought for a shooting death, police said.

He was interviewed by detectives and held on suspicion of murder, according to jail records. He was held without bail.

Silvano Villa Fierro, 46, and White were involved in some kind of fight inside an apartment on Clinton near Weber avenues, police said on Monday.

At some point, White pulled a gun and shot Villa Fierro before fleeing the scene, police said.

Silvano Villa-Fierro, 46, was the victim of a deadly shooting on Sunday, July 17, 2023. FRESNO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Officers said they arrived and found Villa Fierro with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police said Monday they had a warrant for White’s arrest.

Anyone with information on this case (Case# 2307160725) is asked by police to call Fresno Police Department homicide Detective Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Police are investigating a homicide where a man was shot and killed at a Fresno, California apartment on Sunday, July 16, 2023. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

