Man accused of fatal shooting in Fresno, police say. Detectives seek leads, witnesses

Police identified a man who was wanted on Wednesday for allegedly fatally shooting a victim sitting in his car last month in Fresno.

Investigators said they determined 46-year-old Joshua Mata was responsible for the shooting death of Oscar Martinez, 62, on Sept. 19 inside a car on Liberty and Recreation avenues.

Martinez died a week later at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno, police said.

Lt. Paul Cervantes said Thursday that detectives began treating the shooting as a homicide investigation immediately, because Martinez was shot in the head and at high risk of dying.

Martinez was involved in an argument with another man, whom police have since said was Mata. The argument may have been related to a woman that both men knew, Cervantes said.

Martinez was initially transported in critical condition to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

The killing marked the 27th intentional homicide in Fresno so far in 2023. There were 46 through Sept. 29 last year.

Anyone with information was asked by police to call 559-621-7000.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous through Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.