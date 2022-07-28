Man accused of fatal shooting at mobile home park earlier this month faces charges

LANCASTER — A man accused of fatality shooting another man at Colonial Homes Mobile Park on July 13 is facing several charges.

Cody Blaine, 27, is facing two murder counts and third-degree felony count of having weapons while under disability in connection with 32-year-old Justin A. Pierce's death.

He is also facing two gun specifications and two specifications for use of a cell phone for the murder charges. Blaine also faces a gun specification with the weapons under disability charge.

Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape previously said the shooting followed a dispute of some kind between the two men.

He said the shooting happened outdoors at the mobile home park at 2445 Columbus-Lancaster Road, or U.S. 33, at lot No. 137 and that Pierce died of a single gunshot wound.

