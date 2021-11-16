Man accused in fatal shooting of off-duty Rapides deputy pleads not guilty

A Boyce man accused of fatally shooting an off-duty Rapides Parish deputy has pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge.

Victor Paul Bellino, 52, was arraigned on Monday on the homicide charge and five counts of illegal use of a weapon.

Bellino remains in custody on a bail of more than $1 million.

He was indicted in the May 15 shooting of Mark Lewis, 40, in the 100 block of Oscar Branch Road in the Gardner community. The two had a disagreement and then shot each other.

Lewis died at the scene. Bellino was hospitalized and later was arrested.

A pretrial hearing was set for Feb. 7, 2022.

