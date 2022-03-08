Man accused in fatal shooting in Taylor after argument

A man has been accused in the fatal shooting of his boyfriend, whose body was found in a car in northern Travis County in December, according to an arrest affidavit.

John Paul Rangel Jr., 23, has been charged with murder, a first-degree felony punishable with up to 99 years in prison. Officials said the victim was 36-year-old Joseph Neal Jr.

Travis County sheriff's deputies were alerted after Neal's father contacted them on Dec. 8 because he was concerned his son had not shown up for work, said the affidavit, which was released this month.

It said deputies found Neal's body on the front passenger seat of his 2014 Mercedes in the parking garage at the apartment complex where he lived at 1833 Cheddar Loop in Travis County. He had a gunshot wound to the head, according to the affidavit.

A neighbor later told an investigator she saw Neal arguing with a man later identified as Rangel at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7, the affidavit said. The neighbor then saw Rangel and Neal drive away in Neal's car with Neal in the front passenger seat, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators did not find any guns in Neal's car or his apartment, according to the affidavit.

A friend of Rangel's later told a deputy that Rangel had asked him to keep Rangel's .22 caliber handgun at the friend's home in Taylor, police said. The friend said Rangel arrived at his home in Taylor at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and asked for his gun back, the affidavit said.

The friend said after he gave Rangel his gun, he heard Rangel arguing with Neal inside Neal's Mercedes, the sheriff's office said. The friend was about 20 feet away from the car when he heard a gunshot inside the vehicle and then saw Rangel get out of the Mercedes, according to the affidavit.

Rangel told the friend that he had to "pop" Neal because Neal "knew something that could put him away for a long time," the document said. It said Rangel then left the house driving Neal's car.

John Paul Rangel

Rangel later told an investigator that he was Neal's boyfriend, the affidavit said.

Video from a homeowner's camera given to police on Feb. 22 showed the car that Neal owned entering the friend's driveway in Taylor and leaving it at the same time that the friend said the shooting happened, the affidavit said.

Rangel was booked into the Williamson County Jail on Wednesday. He was being held at the jail on Monday with bail set a $500,000.

