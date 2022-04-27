Man accused in fatal stabbing of local chef previously served time for murder, records show

Fox13 uncovered new details about a man accused of murdering a Memphis chef.

Jonathan Brush, 57, is charged in the road rage stabbing death of Jody Moyt, executive chef at Lafayette’s Music Room.

Brush previously served time for a 1992 murder case in Florida, records show.

Police said the murder happened late Sunday.

According to an affidavit, Brush said that Moyt ran him off a road near Sam Cooper Boulevard and N. Hollywood.

Brush said Moyt got out of his car and threatened him, so he stabbed him, according to police.

Moyt was stabbed several times in the upper torso and legs.

Police said they found a knife in Brush’s vehicle, a Mercedes.

Brush worked as a server for The Second Line restaurant in Midtown

Restaurant officials told FOX13 he has since been terminated.

The Second Line issued the following statement:

“We are shocked and saddened by the news of the incident that allegedly occurred Sunday night. Our hearts sincerely go out to everyone involved in this horrible tragedy. As our teams attempt to make sense of this all, we appreciate your patience and understanding. We have every intention to move forward as wisely, intentionally, and compassionately as possible. For the time being, we will not be taking any direct questions, etc. from any media publications or otherwise. Thank you in advance for your understanding. We encourage you to lift up thoughts or prayers, etc. for the families, friends, and teams affected.”

Moyt’s friend told Fox13 the chef leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter.

Brush remains in jail on a $1 million bond.

