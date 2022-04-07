Man accused of fatally running over wife at Salt Lake City airport after vacation

A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday and charged in connection with fatally running over his wife at Salt Lake City International Airport after returning from vacation, police said.

Shawn Christopher Sturgeon is charged with one count of automobile homicide — criminal negligence DUI of alcohol/drugs, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

A man is accused of fatally running over his wife at Salt Lake City International Airport. (Salt Lake City Police)

Police were called to the airport after 2 p.m. on Monday and found Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, with critical injuries. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Investigators learned that Christopher Sturgeon, who was driving an SUV, ran over his wife on the second level of an airport parking garage, police said.

Sturgeon put his injured wife in the car and drove to parking payment booths to ask for help, according to police.

Airport operations were not affected during the incident or the investigation, police said.