Man accused of fatally running over woman in Edgewater rearrested

An Edgewater man out on bail on charges of fatally running over a woman in November was rearrested Saturday, court records show.

Volusia County Branch Jail records show Michael Lyons, 63, was jailed without bail on Sunday for violating his pretrial release in reference to operating a vehicle without a license causing death and DUI causing the death of a person. It is unclear why he was arrested Saturday. A request for the report was not immediately returned.

According to court records, Lyons was arrested on the charges April 21 and posted a $100,000 bail on Aug. 1 after spending 103 days in jail.

In November, Edgewater police provided a brief news release about the Nov. 10 crash that named Rhonda Finelli, 60, as the victim, and said Lyons reported the accident. Shortly after the crash, Lyons was arrested for not having a driver's license. He bailed out three days later on Nov. 13 after posting a $2,500 bail.

The crash that killed Rhonda Finelli

According to court records, Edgewater police were called at 7 p.m. Nov. 10 to a suspicious death at the intersection of Marion Avenue and Industrial Boulevard.

Police were told by dispatchers that a woman, later identified as Finelli, had jumped out of a vehicle, court records show.

At the scene, police found Lyons giving Finelli CPR while a dispatcher instructed him over the phone, reports state.

Lyons told police that he and Finelli had obtained a bottle of vodka and planned to spend the night at his storage unit, so he could work on a car to make money, the report said.

At the storage unit, Finelli, who did not like getting dirty, said she wanted to go home. An argument ensued, and Lyons claimed that he was driving Finelli and stopped to let her out at the entrance of 135 Marion Ave. He then went to his storage unit, and after not hearing from Finelli for 15 minutes, he drove back and found her injured, police said.

Finelli jumped out of the vehicle, police say

Using surveillance videos, evidence gathered at the scene and an analysis of the scene, Edgewater police pieced together what happened, reports state.

Police determined that Finelli jumped out of the vehicle at the entrance of 135 Marion Ave. Lyons drove away, but circled back and that's when he struck her, according to police.

Police believe Finelli was sitting up on the ground when she was run over. She died of internal bleeding, police said.

A blood alcohol test done on Lyons showed he had marijuana and vodka in his system. His blood alcohol content was .107, almost twice the legal limit of .08 under Florida law when a person is considered drunk, records show.

Court records show Lyons is set to go before a judge Oct. 11 at 1:30 p.m.

