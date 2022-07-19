Man accused of fatally shooting Asian senior, 76, in the back of the head held without bail in Philadelphia

A man accused of fatally shooting an Asian senior in Philadelphia last month has been arrested and is being held without bail.

Loi Nguyen, 76, was returning home from a morning walk on June 21 when 24-year-old Wagner Ernesto Pena Tejeda allegedly approached him and shot him in the back of his head in the alleyway behind L and Claridge Streets in Juniata Park.

Nguyen immediately collapsed and died on the scene, according to Philadelphia police. They are investigating the case as a possible hate crime.

“It just all happened in the blink of an eye you just don’t expect to see,” Tony Peralta, a neighbor, told FOX 29. “Yesterday I see him with his grandchildren just playing and smiling the next day you see him on the floor.”

Police reportedly secured surveillance footage of the shooting. Prior to the incident, Tejeda allegedly tried to shoot two other people but his gun malfunctioned.

Tejeda, who goes by different variations of his name, was arrested in Lawrence, Massachusetts, at around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police were earlier alerted that he might be in Lawrence, Boston or the Rhode Island area.

Aside from the shooting, Tejeda was also wanted for two stabbings that occurred in the Boston neighborhood of Roslindale in February. He also allegedly threatened to kill his family members.

Tejeda was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the stabbings. Additionally, he was arraigned as a fugitive of justice for the Philadelphia shooting.

Tejeda is currently in the custody of Boston police. A dangerousness hearing was scheduled for him today.

Featured Image via Boston Police Department / Philadelphia Police Department

