Man accused of fatally shooting, burning, abusing Scott County woman denied bond

The man accused of killing a 73-year-old woman in Scott County was denied bond by a judge during a Monday court appearance.

Sammy Patrick, 36, faces a charge of capital murder, armed robbery, sexual assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection to the death of Dee Eady that occurred at her home in Forest on Saturday, Dec. 30, according to Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee.

Lee said the night of the incident, Eady was on the phone with a relative when she told them she heard her dog barking. She hung up the call and went to go check what was happening.

Shortly afterward, another family member who had access to her security camera could tell the "camera was moved or not functioning properly." So, he went to the residence to check on things. When he arrived at Eady's home, he found her underneath the carport, fatally shot and burned.

Older woman killed, burned: Suspect still on run after allegedly shooting, setting on fire an elderly woman in Forest, MS

Lee said the home had been ransacked; however, Eady's car keys, credit cards and money were found inside the home. Lee said authorities are working with the family to determine what may be missing.

Patrick was caught by authorities in Byram nearly a week after the incident took place.

Patrick is also being charged with theft of a motor vehicle and stealing of an all-terrain vehicle. Lee said those charges are separate from the death of Eady.

