Update: Man accused of fatally shooting Clarksville Walmart employee after stealing drink, chips

Police investigate deadly shooting at Walmart in Clarksville, suspect identified

Court documents reveal that Christopher Clark is the suspect in the fatal shooting of a Clarksville Walmart employee after being approached about allegedly stealing a bag of chips and a drink from the store.

Clark, 42, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the Tuesday night shooting death of William Eakes Jr., 55.

Officers responded to the scene just before midnight when Eakes was shot multiple times near the front doors of the Fort Campbell Boulevard Walmart, according to CPD spokesperson Scott Beaubien.

Eakes was transported to Tennova Hospital and was later pronounced dead, Beaubien said.

It was determined through multiple eyewitnesses and security camera footage from Walmart that Clark was wearing a red hoodie and blue jeans when he entered the store, according to the arrest warrant.

Clark then grabbed a drink and a bag of chips and walked out the front door with the merchandise, the warrant said.

Shortly after, Eakes was seen on footage exiting out of the front entrance as well.

Clark then turned around and shot Eakes several times.

Clark was located in the woods behind Planet Fitness on Fort Campbell Boulevard around 12:11 a.m., and he was taken into custody without incident.

A .380 caliber gun was located during a K9 track, which is consistent with the .380 caliber shell casings that were recovered from the scene of the shooting, according to the warrant. The police report also states Clark did not have a gun permit.

An eyewitness positively identified Clark as the shooter, according to the police report. Clark is being held in Montgomery County jail without bond.

Clark's court date is set for March 9 at 10:30 a.m.

Alexis Clark can be reached at aclark@gannett.com or 931-217-8519.

