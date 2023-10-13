Man accused of fatally shooting Framingham father and son goes to trial this week

WOBURN — Jury selection has begun in Middlesex Superior Court for the trial of a Framingham man accused of shooting a father and son to death more than three years ago.

Aneudy Delgado-Torres, 44, is accused of murder in the deaths of James "Manny" Wade, 45, and his son James Wade, 24, both of Framingham, on Jan. 10, 2020.

Authorities said the Wades went to a parking lot adjacent to Beaver Terrace Circle and Second Street that night to meet some other people. The parking lot, authorities said, was in dispute by two separate drug dealing gangs.

When the Wades arrived, authorities said Delgado-Torres was waiting. And without speaking to either of the two men, Delgado-Torres allegedly opened fire.

The elder Wade was shot 19 times, including through this heart, liver and lungs. He also suffered a wound behind his right ear. He was taken to MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham, where he was declared dead.

His son was shot three times. He was shot twice in the right leg and the third shot entered his back, traveled up through his neck and exited his chin. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police found a .45 caliber handgun at the scene, as well as 22 shell casings.

Delgado-Torres' lawyer, Bernard Grossberg, said during his client's arraignment shortly after the incident in Framingham District Court, that although Delgado-Torres was present at the time of the shootings, he was not responsible for them.

Grossberg said that Degado-Torres was a member of one of the two gangs that went to the parking lot to try to smooth out tensions. It was then that an unknown person opened fire, Grossberg said.

Opening statements in the trial were expected to occur this week.

Delgado-Torres has been held without bail since January 2020. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. If convicted, he would receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

