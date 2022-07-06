Man accused of fatally shooting Lyft driver to steal car and go to family gathering

An Indianapolis man stands accused of fatally shooting a Lyft driver and stealing his car to drive to a family gathering in the northern parts of Indiana.

Devin Powell, 24, has been arrested and charged in the killing, Indianapolis Metro Police said on 1 July.

The Lyft driver has been identified as Anthony Garland, 34, Fox59 reported. He was found with a head wound, as well as other injuries, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The 24-year-old told investigators that he shot Mr Garland after he requested the ride via the Lyft app because the driver attempted to “screw him over and take his money”.

Mr Powell repeatedly said the shooting was in self-defence, alleging that Mr Garland turned around and tried to take money from him, according to Fox59.

A police report states that Mr Powell said he dumped Mr Garland’s body on the side of the road.

Mr Powell then stole the car, a white 2013 GMC Acadia, according to court documents. He told police that he bought fresh seat covers, cleaned up the shell casings, changed his clothes, and proceeded to drive to the family gathering.

Devin Powell, 24, has been charged with murder and robbery (Indiana police)

At first, he said that he saw the car door open with the engine running while he was walking. It was at that moment that he decided to use the car to drive away. He initially claimed that it was only later that he found the dead man near the car before he admitted to having committed the shooting, according to Fox59.

Lyft driver Anthony Garland, 34, was killed in the Indiana shooting (GoFundMe)

Detectives were aware that Mr Powell had requested the ride from Mr Garland.

Police said that Mr Garland was found on the side of the road on Thursday morning and was identified using an ongoing missing person investigation. His wife had reported him missing the previous night.

The authorities said that the car was found in Merrillville, Indiana with Mr Powell.

Police added that Lyft aided them in their investigation and that Mr Powell has been charged with murder and robbery.

A Lyft spokesperson told The Independent that “we are heartbroken by this horrific tragedy, and our thoughts are with Mr Garland’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time”.

“We will continue to assist law enforcement with their investigation in any way we can, and will continue our efforts to combat this senseless violence and help keep drivers safe,” the spokesperson added.