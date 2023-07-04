Man accused of fatally shooting pregnant Seattle restaurateur pleads not guilty

[Source]

The man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant business owner in a random attack in Seattle has pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Plea entered: Cordell Maurice Goosby, 30, pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and first-degree attempted murder charges in his first court appearance on Thursday.

Members of the Korean American community reportedly filled the King County Superior Court in support of the victim, 34-year-old Eina Kwon, who is survived by her husband, 37-year-old Sung Kwon, and their 2-year-old son. The couple ran Aburiya Bento House in the neighborhood of Belltown.

The allegations: Goosby is accused of fatally shooting Eina — who was eight months pregnant — while she was in her white Tesla at a traffic light stop at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street at around 11 a.m. on June 13.

More from NextShark: Japanese city continues hunt for rampaging monkeys as reported attacks on civilians climbs to 45

Surveillance footage of the incident shows a man running up to the vehicle before opening fire into the driver’s window.

While being arrested, Goosby reportedly told police, “I did it, I did it,” and later claimed to have a history of mental issues. He said he fired into the Tesla because he thought its passengers had a gun.

The aftermath: Eina died at Harborview Medical Center shortly after giving birth to her baby via an emergency C-section. The baby, who was named Evelyn Ahrin Kwon, eventually died as well. Sung, who was shot in the arm, survived the attack and was discharged the next day.

More from NextShark: Woman Cries for Help as Man Harasses Her in LA Restaurant, No One Stepped In

A public funeral was held for Eina and Evelyn last week.

What’s next for the suspect: Goosby, a convicted felon in Illinois, did not make any statements at his court appearance. He remains held on a $10 million bond and faces up to 57 years in prison if convicted of his charges.

Prosecutors are still determining whether he can also be charged with the death of Evelyn. Under Washington state law, a person can only be charged with murder for the death of someone who was “born alive.”

More from NextShark: Report: Over 11,000 anti-Asian hate incidents reported since March 2020

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Elderly Asian woman who was struck in the head with rock in Queens attack wakes from her 2-month coma