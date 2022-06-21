Man accused of fatally stabbing estranged wife, setting house fire

A Rochester man accused of fatally stabbing his estranged wife and setting fire to his home was arrested over the weekend, according to Rochester police.

Officers were called to Suntru Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday and found 35-year-old Maribel Rivera-Diaz stabbed to death inside her vehicle. Responding officers received information that her estranged husband Juan Rivera, 48, of Rochester could be responsible for her death, said Capt. Frank Umbrino of the Rochester Police Department.

Officers went to Rivera's home at 98 McNaughton St. early Saturday morning and police learned that Rivera was inside the house and believed to be armed with a shotgun, Umbrino said. Rivera allegedly started a fire in the basement of the house early Saturday morning and refused to leave as the blaze spread throughout the house.

After several minutes, Rivera left the burning home through a basement window, officers said. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Rivera on Sunday morning was arraigned in his hospital room on second-degree murder and third-degree arson charges, both felonies, Umbrino said. He remained hospitalized Tuesday morning and was listed in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokeswoman. He is being held without bail and will be transferred to the Monroe County Jail when he is discharged from Strong, Umbrino said.

Rivera lived in the McNaughton Street home with several relatives, none of whom where inside the house when the fire was set early Saturday morning, according to police.

Several animals died in the house fire, including 10 dogs, a rabbit and a ferret, according to police. Rochester firefighters said the house sustained significant fire damage to the basement, moderate fire damage to the first and second floor and is not currently livable.

Rivera-Diaz did not live in the McNaughton Street home with her estranged husband, Umbrino said.

Rivera-Diaz's death marks Rochester's 32nd homicide of 2022, according to RPD's Open Data Portal.

