Man accused of fatally stabbing former NASCAR driver killed in police shooting

The man accused of fatally stabbing former NASCAR driver Bobby East at a gas station last week was shot and killed during a shootout with officers in California over the weekend.

The Westminster Police Department said in a press release the suspect connected to East’s stabbing was fatally shot on Friday after officers obtained a warrant to enter a residence in Anaheim, Calif.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

East, a three-time United States Auto Club (USAC) national champion, was stabbed in the chest Wednesday at a gas station in Westminster, Calif., outside of Los Angeles.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap, escaped before law enforcement arrived.

The death of East, 37, sparked grief within the racing community. East had a prolific career in USAC and a stint in NASCAR.

Kevin Miller, the president and CEO of USAC, said in a statement released on Friday that he was “shocked” by the death of East.

“On behalf of USAC, I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Bobby, a racer among racers,” Miller said.

Cruz Pedregon, a racecar driver and owner of a National Hot Rod Association funny car team, said he was striking out his racing number in honor of East.

“I knew his dad pretty well and my USAC cars raced against him. My thoughts are with his family and friends,” Pedregon tweeted.

