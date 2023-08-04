Man accused of fatally striking Paramus motorcyclist released after court appearance

A Paramus man accused of plowing into a motorcyclist and killing him was released from jail after his detention hearing on Wednesday.

Jose Santos, 45, is facing charges of manslaughter, after he allegedly struck and killed 28-year-old Cody Cleary just before 1 a.m. on July 23, on Farview Avenue between Hemlock Drive and Haase Avenue in Paramus.

Bergen County Assistant Prosecutor Christine Howland said Cleary was around the corner from his family's house when the crash occurred. He was declared brain-dead at Hackensack University Medical Center and was kept alive on life support until his organs could be used, as he was an organ donor.

"His family suffered tremendously," Howland said.

Santos is also accused of being under the influence at the time of the crash, but the results of his blood test have not come back.

Bergen County news Last New Jersey Kmart to close as Westwood store will shut down in fall

During Santos' detention hearing before state Superior Court Judge Mitchell Steinhart, Howland argued that the defendant should be kept in jail, saying the "facts and circumstances" of the case were "especially troubling."

"In this case, his conduct went beyond a vehicular homicide recklessness," Howland said. "It was such extreme indifference to the value of life."

Howland said the area in which the crash happened runs parallel to Route 17 but does not have access to the highway, and it is mostly residential. She said a search of his vehicle allowed investigators to get the car's black box.

"Five seconds before the crash on a residential road that was 35 miles per hour, the defendant was doing 86 [mph]," Howland said.

The prosecutor said the accelerator pedal was "100% activated" until a half-second before the crash. At the time of the collision, the black box reported a speed of 73 mph. Santos' 17-year-old child was in the car with him at the time of the crash, as well as his wife.

Story continues

According to Howland, a field sobriety test was conducted, and she called the video "troubling." She said Santos was falling over during the heel-to-toe test, could take only three steps before having to catch his balance, was unable to stand on one leg and "could not follow simple instructions."

Santos' attorney, Nancy Lucianna, argued against detention, saying her client has no criminal record or moving violations.

"This was a tragic accident," Lucianna said. "At best, it was reckless."

Lucianna said there are anomalies in the black box information, noting that the airbags in Santos' car never went off. She said the defense's experts will offer what could have happened — either the speed registered by the black box was incorrect or it was a "split-second dart out from the side of the car," something Lucianna believes is supported by physical damage to Santos' vehicle.

Santos' attorney said police never asked her client if he was injured but must have believed he was, because they took him to the hospital to draw blood.

With regard to Howland's accusations of the troubling video of Santos' field sobriety test, Lucianna argued that her client had an ankle injury from February that he was getting treatment for, resulting in his loss of balance. She said the suggestions of intoxication were weak.

North Jersey This North Jersey hospital is ranked No. 1 in the state

"I did not see falling over," Lucianna said. "Falling over to me is actually hitting the pavement. I did not see that."

Lucianna also pointed to the fact that Santos tried to aid Cleary, checking his pulse and seeing if he was breathing, and attempted to call 911. When neighbors came out of their homes, Santos' wife allegedly called for help and told them to get an ambulance.

"Is that depraved indifference? No," Lucianna said. "This is a tragic accident that happened to a man."

When making his decision, Steinhart said the court could not get caught up in the emotional aspect of the case.

He ruled that Santos would be released but would be required to surrender his license and passport and start a rehabilitation program or attend Alcoholics Anonymous at least three times a week.

In addition to giving up his license and passport, Santos was ordered to appear for all his court dates, notify pretrial services of any changes, not commit any new offenses, and stay in contact with pretrial services. He cannot own any kind of weapon and should refrain from excessive drug or alcohol use.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paramus NJ motorcycle crash hearing details court case