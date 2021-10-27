Man accused of fatally striking priest in Rosemount, released pending investigation, county attorney said

Oct. 27—The man arrested after fatally hitting a beloved priest with his car in Rosemount has been released pending further investigation, authorities said.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Wednesday that the case of Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, of Minneapolis, will be reviewed for potential charges which will depend on a crash reconstruction report from the Minnesota State Patrol, among other things.

Dennis Keith Dempsey, 73, was riding his bicycle on the shoulder of County Road 42 in Rosemount when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Curry Monday afternoon, police said. He died from his injuries.

Curry was arrested following the crash Monday and held at the Dakota County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. He has nine prior convictions for driving without a license. His license is currently revoked, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Curry's most recent conviction was Sept. 21 for driving 100 mph in a 70-mph zone. His license had been revoked in July in Alexandria, Minn. At the time, he listed a Minneapolis address.

Dempsey was a new priest at the Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville. Before that, he spent 15 years in Northfield.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends and the faith community of Dennis Dempsey for their great loss," Keena said.