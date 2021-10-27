Man accused of fatally striking priest in Rosemount, released pending investigation, county attorney said

Deanna Weniger, Pioneer Press, St. Paul, Minn.
·1 min read

Oct. 27—The man arrested after fatally hitting a beloved priest with his car in Rosemount has been released pending further investigation, authorities said.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena announced Wednesday that the case of Trejean Derrell Curry, 26, of Minneapolis, will be reviewed for potential charges which will depend on a crash reconstruction report from the Minnesota State Patrol, among other things.

Dennis Keith Dempsey, 73, was riding his bicycle on the shoulder of County Road 42 in Rosemount when he was struck by a vehicle driven by Curry Monday afternoon, police said. He died from his injuries.

Curry was arrested following the crash Monday and held at the Dakota County jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide. He has nine prior convictions for driving without a license. His license is currently revoked, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Curry's most recent conviction was Sept. 21 for driving 100 mph in a 70-mph zone. His license had been revoked in July in Alexandria, Minn. At the time, he listed a Minneapolis address.

Dempsey was a new priest at the Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville. Before that, he spent 15 years in Northfield.

"Our deepest sympathy is extended to the family, friends and the faith community of Dennis Dempsey for their great loss," Keena said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Twin Cities Congregation Grieving After Priest Dies In Crash

    Father Denny Dempsey of the Church of the Risen Savior was riding a bicycle when he was killed in a crash Monday.

  • Did a 17-year-old fire into car, kill someone by mistake? Lexington jury deliberates.

    Prosecutors allege the then 17-year-old didn’t hit his intended victim when he fired into a car with four people inside near the Kroger on Richmond Road. The defense team denies its client had anything to do with the shooting.

  • BLM chapter demands white sheriff who claims Black carrier threatened to kill him resign

    A Black Lives Matter chapter in Washington is demanding that a white county sheriff resign after he accused a Black news carrier of threatening to kill him

  • Man charged with murder in death of Illinois police officer

    A southern Illinois man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a police officer at a gas station. Scott Hyden, 31, of Highland was arrested at the gas station following the shooting Tuesday of 36-year-old Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmins. Hyden was being held in the Madison County Jail without bond, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said.

  • This Dream Vacation Hotspot Is Spiraling Into a Deadly Cartel Battlefield

    DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty ImagesTwo foreign female tourists were caught in a crossfire between rival crime groups and shot to death last Thursday in the high-end resort town of Tulum, Mexico. Three other people were also wounded when the firefight broke out in the popular restaurant, La Malquerida, not far from the beach. Of the two women who were killed, one was from Germany and the other India.“They were just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and got caught in an exchange of gunfire betwee

  • U.S. Embassy Staffer Who Drugged, Molested Women on Video Was in CIA, Feds Say

    FBIWarning: This story contains descriptions of sexual assault.A U.S. Embassy staffer accused of drugging and sexually assaulting at least 24 women over a 14-year period was in fact a longtime CIA employee, the FBI announced Monday, as the bureau urged any possible victims to come forward in the case.Serial molester Brian Jeffrey Raymond, 45, was arrested Oct. 9, 2020, in La Mesa, California, where he had been staying with his parents after abruptly quitting his job at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico

  • 2 people accused of Oklahoma restaurant rampage that left 1 injured

    Police say the two women broke cups, plates and other items within the restaurant, then threw a plate at one person’s head. They allegedly became upset after a problem with their food.

  • Couple bound, blindfolded, kidnapped and shot at by group, North Carolina deputies say

    The boyfriend was hit twice and is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

  • Slavery-era Georgia law is key defense argument in trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

    A pivotal defense argument of the three white men on trial in Georgia for killing Ahmaud Arbery, a Black jogger, is that they were trying to make a citizen's arrest under a Civil War-era law that was later repealed amid an uproar over the shooting. When the fatal encounter occurred on Feb. 23, 2020, it was legal in Georgia for people to arrest someone where they had "reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion" that the person had just committed a felony. Legal observers say prosecutors will seek to convince the jury that there was no felony over which to arrest Arbery, 25, and that the three men lacked the "reasonable and probable suspicion" required under the old citizen's arrest law.

  • Teacher who didn’t report man trying to have sex with KY student accepts plea deal

    She resigned from her teaching job as state police began investigating the case.

  • She was ordering at KFC’s drive-through, then she went on the attack, Florida cops say

    Violence erupted at a KFC drive-through in St. Petersburg, Florida, last week and a patron ended up arrested.

  • These cars are targets for catalytic converter theft, Fort Worth police say

    “If they want it, they’re gonna get it.”

  • Boyfriend Broke Kid’s Jaw Weeks Before House of Horrors Discovery: Cops

    Harris County Sheriff’s OfficeA Texas man charged with felony murder for allegedly beating his girlfriend’s 8-year-old son to death—then abandoning the victim’s three young brothers to fend for themselves in a filthy home alongside the decaying corpse—had subjected the children to regular physical abuse, breaking the middle child’s jaw in recent weeks, police said Wednesday.Brian Ward Coulter, 31, killed the boy, Kendrick Lee, with his fists and feet around Thanksgiving 2020, according to a crim

  • Idaho police flagged Boise mall shooter for owning firearms despite Illinois felony

    Jacob Bergquist reportedly attempted to interview Gov. Brad Little in April about his thoughts on felons owning firearms, according to a police report.

  • Teenager found guilty in Loudoun County bathroom assault

    The teenager accused of sexually assaulting a ninth-grade girl in a Loudoun County, Virginia, high school was found guilty on all charges.

  • Chester County Child Care Worker Charged With Abusing Three Toddlers

    It happened late last month, according to authorities.

  • Heirs of murdered millionaire Miami Subs founder fight for their fortune

    The sons of tycoon Gus Boulis, the Miami Subs and Sun Cruz founder who was murdered in Fort Lauderdale 20 years ago, are locked in a legal battle with the man he placed in charge of their trust before he died — his own cousin. According to a report in the Miami Herald, brothers Aristotle and Alexander Boulis are fighting with their father’s cousin, Spiro Naos, accusing him of looting hundreds ...

  • Turning the page on Georgia's Stone Mountain

    The state board that oversees Stone Mountain Park, the 3,200-acre park that glorifies the Confederacy and Antebellum South, has selected an entity — the only company to bid — to manage Georgia’s most visited attraction. Why it matters: Stone Mountain has zero connection to the Civil War — no battles were fought there. The monadnock’s mountaintop was the site of the rebirth of the Ku Klux Klan, and activists, residents, and visitors have called for the massive tribute to Confederate generals and

  • Mom, Boyfriend Arrested After Abandoned Kids, Boy’s Skeleton Found in House of Horrors

    Screenshot/KHOUThe mother of three children kept in a “deplorable” home in Houston with a decaying body and no adults for months was arrested late Tuesday along with her boyfriend. Gloria Williams, 35, is charged with failure to provide medical care and adequate supervision as well as injury to a child by omission, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Brian Coulter, 31, is charged with felony murder, according to Gonzalez. Police had located and questioned the pair Sunday but released them.Wh

  • Oklahoma boy, 7, fatally mauled by family dog, authorities say

    "We feel alone and lost without him," James McNeelis' father wrote on Facebook. The boy's grandmother said the family had only recently gotten the dog.