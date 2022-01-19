Man accused of fighting with police at St. Clair Township apartment

Jan. 18—A Sewickley Township man is accused of attempting to punch state troopers who were called to his mother's apartment in St. Clair Township to investigate a raucous disturbance, according to court documents.

State police, assisted by Ligonier Valley police, responded to an apartment on the 100 block of Kuvinka Avenue after receiving a report about 1 p.m. Sunday that John M. Risher of Herminie was acting "erratic," breaking multiple items inside the residence.

Troopers said an acquaintance of the family evacuated Risher's wheelchair-bound mother from the apartment before police arrived, fearing for her safety because Risher was acting aggressively.

Troopers said when they arrived the found Risher inside surrounded by broken glass on the floor after throwing multiple against the wall.

According to court documents, Risher swung at officers and resisted arrest before he was taken to the ground and handcuffed.

Risher's mother told troopers that she believed he had taken an unknown substance that caused him "to act out of control."

Risher was arraigned Monday on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and harassment. He was ordered held in the county prison after he failed to post $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Jan. 28.

According to online dockets, Risher was arrested by state police in Greensburg in December on charges of breaking into vehicles in Sewickley Township last fall. He has been free on $2,500 bond in that case since Dec. 28 and his next court appearance on theft and loitering and prowling charges is scheduled March 16, according to court records.

