Man accused of firing gun at apartment in north Spokane

Dec. 8—Spokane police arrested a man they believe fired a gun Wednesday morning at an apartment complex in the Nevada-Lidgerwood neighborhood.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at 11:05 a.m. on the 7000 block of North Colton Street, police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said. People fled from the scene when police arrived and were uncooperative, she said.

Police recovered a bullet that went from one apartment unit through an exterior wall and into another unit, Humphreys said.

There were no injuries.

The man, who has not been identified by police, was arrested on suspicion of three counts of second-degree assault, making false statements, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.