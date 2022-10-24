Man accused of firing gun at car near Capital Mall is in custody, Olympia police say

A 46-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault after he allegedly shot out the windows of a moving car in west Olympia, according to police.

The man was booked into jail Sunday morning after he was detained for driving a stolen vehicle, Lt. Paul Lower said. Police then connected him to the earlier crime.

About 6:30 a.m. Oct. 21, two men, including the suspect, were driving around in the area of the 600 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest.

According to police, the suspect began to brag about two handguns he had with him, and then the conversation turned into an argument, Lower said. The driver then dropped off the suspect near a former 24-hour Fitness. The 46-year-old man apparently was living in a nearby camp.

The two men continued to argue and then the suspect took an “athletic stance” and fired one of those handguns at the car, shattering two windows, Lower said.

The suspect then stood directly in front of the car and pointed his weapon at it. The driver ducked down and drove around him, but as he did the suspect fired again and shot out a third window, Lower said.

The victim later reported the incident from a grocery store parking lot at Harrison Avenue and Cooper Point Road.

The suspect also was booked on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle.