Man accused of firing gun in Casa Loma neighborhood

Sep. 12—A man accused of firing a gun Sunday on a Casa Loma residential street was arrested by the Bakersfield Police Department, according to a news release issued Tuesday.

Police went at about 9:57 a.m. to the 300 block of Ohio Drive after a ShotSpotter notification flagged officers, a news release said. They found two men standing in front of a residence and found "evidence" of a shooting, a news release said. No one was injured.

BPD accused Joseph Garay, 44, of firing a handgun in this incident and arrested him. He's not allowed to have a firearm because he's a convicted felon, police added.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence and found three firearms, the news release added.