Man accused of firing gun into ceiling

Feb. 1—An Odessa man was arrested Wednesday night after he admitted to firing his gun into the ceiling of his home during a fight.

According to an Odessa Police Department, officers were on their way to a disturbance call in the 1100 block of Rustler when dispatchers told them a 911 caller told them the gun had been fired.

When officers arrived, a woman told them she was helping Justin Torres' wife pack a bag for the night when he began yelling at them from another room to get out, that he had a gun and he was willing to use it, the report stated.

She said Torres then went and retrieved the gun from another room and approached her with it. According to the report, the woman said she grabbed Torres' hand and they began to fight. He then pointed the gun in the air and fired it.

Torres' wife confirmed much of the woman's story and so did Torres, the report stated.

Torres was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and discharge of a firearm in certain municipalities.

Torres remained in the Ector County jail Thursday on a $27,000 surety bond.