Man accused of firing gun into a home after being asked to leave, Caldwell police say

A 20-year-old man who allegedly fired a gun into a home with several people inside has been arrested by the Caldwell Police Department.

At 12:30 a.m. Caldwell officers were called to the area of Stony Ridge Avenue, where a family gathering was taking place. They found several bullet holes in the home, according to a news release from the department. No one was injured.

The alleged shooter already had left, but according to police, he had been inside the home before the shooting and was asked to leave after getting into an argument with people inside.

Police said they located the man’s vehicle about seven miles away in the 500 block of West Ross Lane and he was booked into the Canyon County Jail, police. He was arrested on suspicion of destroying evidence and discharging a firearm into a home.

“It is deeply concerning to me that folks cannot ask a person to leave a gathering anymore without being shot at,” Caldwell Police Chief Rex Ingram said in the release. “This is the second separate incident in a week with similar circumstances and it is absolutely appalling.”

Last weekend, two 19-year-old men were arrested for allegedly firing multiple gunshots near a former College of Idaho sorority.