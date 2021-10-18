Man accused of firing gun near officer, people in downtown Lexington

A man was arrested and charged early Sunday after allegedly firing a gun near a group of people in downtown Lexington, court records say.

According to court documents, a Lexington police officer was on bike patrol at approximately 2:40 a.m. He passed a man on West Short Street who moments later allegedly drew a handgun and fired it while the officer’s back was to him, according to court records. The officer turned around and saw Travis Garrett, 29, of Independence, Ky., hold a gun in the air and bring it down toward a group of people.

The officer estimated that there were five people within a few feet of Garrett, per court records.

The officer ordered Garrett to put his hands up but Garrett fled holding the gun, court documents say. The officer pursued him on foot. Garrett and the officer eventually hid behind a vehicle.

“As I chased him around the vehicle, he intentionally ditched the gun under the vehicle and continued to flee on foot,” the officer said in the arrest citation.

Garrett was ultimately arrested.

Garrett was booked in the Fayette County jail and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment - police officer, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first degree fleeing or evading police and evidence tampering.