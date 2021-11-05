Man accused of firing gun, threatening hikers on Piestewa Peak arrested

The side of a Phoenix police vehicle.

Phoenix police arrested a man who they said fired a handgun at the top of Piestewa Peak and threatened to kill a person on Tuesday.

The man, identified as 26-year-old Michael Soodiyu Kaufman, threatened to kill himself and ran from police.

He eventually complied with officers and was taken into custody at around 1:15 p.m.

The victim found Kaufman lying down at the peak of the mountain and when they tried to check if he was alright, Kaufman began making threats to shoot them, according to court documents.

He pointed a handgun at the victim as they began descending down the mountain.

The victim told police they heard a single gunshot as they headed down.

When police arrived, they noticed hikers coming down the mountain and saw Kaufman attempting to descend, the documents stated.

An helicopter was deployed to keep an eye on Kaufman as he headed down the mountain and police shouted commands at him to comply.

Kaufman yelled that he is in a free country and that it was “a good day to die,” according to the documents.

He began running back up the mountain toward other hikers and police fired a stun-bag shotgun at him, but did not strike him, the documents stated.

Kaufman stopped running and complied with police, who took him into custody.

Police found a fully loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun tucked behind his back in a hidden holster. Another was found in a hidden holster on the right side of his hip, also fully loaded.

Police also found several fully loaded magazines in his pockets.

According to court documents, Kaufman had slurred speech and a strong odor of intoxication on his breath.

No one was harmed and Kaufman is currently being held in a Maricopa County jail on a $7,500 bond.

Reach breaking news reporter Salma Reyes at Salma.Reyes@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @r_salma_

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man accused of firing gun, threatening hikers on Piestewa Peak arrested