Man accused of firing gun while running from Brevard County deputies

A man is accused of firing a gun while running from deputies in Brevard County.

Deputies said a video shows him running from them while trying to get away.

The incident happened Saturday on Merritt Island.

This all started at Kenny Park after the sheriff’s office got a call about a suspicious vehicle.

However, it wasn’t until he tried running away that the situation escalated.

Deputies said when they arrived at the park they found an empty truck.

While looking up information on the truck’s license plate 47-year-old Nickolaos Henke got into the vehicle and drove way, deputies said.

Shortly after, deputies pulled him over.

They say he gave them a false name, and later ran off and jumped into the Banana River.

According to a report, Henke told law enforcement he had a gun and shot in the air.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office called in a helicopter and K9 unit to search for him.

Henke was spotted again running toward State Road 528 and jumping over the railing while ignoring the deputies who told him to stop.

He was finally arrested, and two deputies suffered minor injuries during the arrest, officials said.

