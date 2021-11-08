Man accused of firing at least 7 shots, killing victim last month at Fort Worth complex

A 30-year-old Texas man is accused of opening fire on two people last month at a Fort Worth apartment complex, killing one man and wounding a woman, according to jail records and preliminary Fort Worth police reports.

A witness heard at least seven gunshots during the Oct. 14 shooting at the Falls & Oaks Apartments in the 9000 block of Normandale St.

Fort Worth police did not release any information on a motive for the shooting.

Killed in the shooting was 35-year-old Roscoe W. Carter of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website. He died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide.

A 31-year-old Benbrook woman was injured in the shooting.

Jail records indicated that 30-year-old Donnell A. Johnson was arrested Friday morning and booked into the Fort Worth Jail.

Johnson was in the Tarrant County Jail Monday in lieu of $202,500 bond.

The 30-year-old man faces charges of murder, aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and possession of marijuana, according to jail records.

The shooting on the night of Oct. 14 at a west Fort Worth apartment complex.

West Division officers were dispatched to the area after receiving a call of shots fired, Fort Worth police said.

A 911 caller reported that a man with a handgun was arguing with a woman, according to a police call log.

Within seconds, the caller reported hearing gunshots.

When they arrived, Fort Worth police located a man lying on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds. That man was later identified as Roscoe Cater.