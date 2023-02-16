Police lights

A Kings Mountain man is in custody after he reportedly fired multiple rounds into his neighbor’s house.

The incident was called in around 10 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, several 911 calls came in about gun fire in the 100 block of Gaston Street, near the Kings Mountain Historical Museum and the Post Office.

When officers arrived, a witness said a neighbor had fired into the home then retreated back into his house.

Responding officers on the scene confirmed that several rounds had been fired into the home of the witness, according to a press release from the Kings Mountain Police Department.

Officers secured the area and began evacuating neighboring residents.

People were told to avoid West Mountain Street from South Piedmont to Gaston streets was closed.

Kings Mountain Police requested the assistance of the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations and Emergency Response Teams for assistance.

Units with the Sheriff’s Office arrived and negotiated with the man who then surrendered without further incident about an hour and a half after the emergency calls came in.

No one else was inside the home with the man when the incident occurred, and no one in the neighbor's house was injured.

The suspect has been identified as Markell Lutrell Porter, 39, of Kings Mountain. He has been charged with firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is in the Cleveland County jail without bond.

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Kings Mountain man accused of firing into neighbor's house