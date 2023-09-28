Man accused of firing at officers in Shelby, other violent crimes, arrested in NC

A man accused of firing at officers in Shelby earlier this year has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in Lexington County.

Shelby police told Channel 9′s Ken Lemon the incident in Shelby happened on March 29. After an officer stopped a car in Shelby, its passenger jumped out with guns and started firing into the windshield.

The officer was able to dive for cover. The suspected shooter, 30-year-old Antonio Dontre Brooks, ran off.

On Thursday, police in Lexington announced Brooks’ arrest, saying he had been living at a home on South State Street. They took him into custody after a two-hour standoff and turned him over to federal marshals.

Inside the home, Lexington police found two guns while carrying out a search warrant.

Lemon learned Brooks was wanted in multiple jurisdictions for violent crimes over the last two years.

Shelby police said Brooks was on federal probation at the time of the March shooting. Lemon is working to learn what for, but he did learn from Shelby police that Brooks was arrested in the late 2010s in connection to a massive federal gang roundup.

According to police, Brooks faces attempted murder charges out of Gaffney, South Carolina. He also faces charges out of Cleveland County for a shooting in September 2022. There were warrants out for his arrest at the time of the March shooting, police said.

Lexington police said the charges Brooks was wanted on include attempted murder of a law enforcement officer (Shelby police), assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm into an enclosure, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

