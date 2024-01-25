Man accused of firing shot at girlfriend in WSU dorm charged

Jan. 24—A man who reportedly fired a shot at his girlfriend Monday night in a Wright State University dormitory has been charged.

Darryl Marshawn Patterson, 21, is facing one count of felonious assault, according to Fairborn Municipal Court records.

Seth Bauguess, director of the university's office of communications, said police are working with the Greene County Prosecutor's Office to determine whether additional charges will be filed.

Patterson was visiting his girlfriend at her dorm room in Cedar Hall when they got into an argument, Wright State police said.

"Patterson demanded to know where a part of his phone charger was," an affidavit read. "After the victim explained that (she) did not know, (she) noticed a handgun next to Patterson on the countertop."

He grabbed the gun and pointed it at her, according to court documents.

When his girlfriend turned to exit the room, he reportedly fired one shot, which hit the door and ricocheted into the drywall of a shared bathroom, the affidavit stated.

University police responded and found the woman in the lounge at the end of the hall. Patterson walked into the lounge with the gun in his pants and tossed the gun on the ground after police gave verbal commands, according to court records.

Patterson was taken into custody and is held in the Greene County Jail.

He is not a student at Wright State, Bauguess previously said, and has been trespassed from campus.

No injuries were reported.